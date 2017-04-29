Never miss an Instagram post of your crush following these steps

No matter how many times we deny it, we are all guilty of stalking our crush on various social media platforms. In our defense, there is no better way to know what is going on in their lives. These days people tend to post almost every detail of their life on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

However, since so many people keep posting on these platforms all day long, it can be hard to find a post from a person you want to see. Similar to Facebook, even Instagram uses a feed sorting algorithm. This means the posts won't show up in your home page in a chronological order. So chances are you will end not seeing the posts made by your favorite person. What can be done then?

Well, there is a way using which you wouldn't ever miss a post from your favorite person.

Of course, you don't have the option to control in which order posts will show up in your feed, but you can get notifications when that specific person posts on Instagram.

Yes, you heard that right. Let's find out how to do that.

Firstly First, you have to open the Instagram app on your phone and then go to the search tab. Type the name of the person you want to get notifications from in the search bar. Once you get to the account tab on the follow button ( if you are not already following him/her) as this method won't work otherwise. Secondly You will then see three horizontal dots on the upper hand corner of the profile. Tap on that. When you tap on that, you will see an option called "Turn on Post Notifications" pop up along with some other options. Lastly Lastly, you just have to tap on the "Turn on Post Notifications" and you will start receiving notifications whenever that person posts something on Instagram. So just follow these above steps and never miss out on what is happening in the life of you crush. Happy stalking!