Facebook adds features to show gratitude after reaching 2 billion users mark

We can't imagine our life without Facebook, can we? Well, Mark Zuckerberg, today announced that "there are now 2 billion people connecting and building communities on Facebook every month". He even shared a post thanking the users on his wall.

This is undoubtedly a great feat achieved by the social network giant. Since its launch in the year 2004, the company's user base has been growing at a rapid speed. We can't deny the fact that Facebook has revolutionized the people communicate on the internet. While there are many social media websites available today, no one else has made such a big impact.

According to the blogpost shared by Facebook, each day, more than 175 million people share a Love reaction, and on average, over 800 million people like something on Facebook. In addition to this, over 1 billion people use Groups every month.

Further, Facebook has added some new features that will run for a next few days. These features are way of showing gratitude to its users.

Good Adds Up Video

Facebook is introducing a personalized video to celebrate bringing the world closer together. You may see your video in your News Feed or by visiting facebook.com/goodaddsup.

Celebrating the Good People Do

After someone reacts to a friend's post with Love, wishes someone happy birthday or creates a group, they will see a message in News Feed thanking them.

Sharing Community Stories and Impact

On facebook.com/goodaddsup, Facebook will show fun facts about how people are contributing to the community. In the US, it will also share stories of people who have inspired others.