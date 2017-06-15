Facebook celebrates 30th anniversary of GIF; you can now add GIFs to comments

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the GIF, Facebook will now let you add GIFs in comments. Moreover, it is introducing some new and exclusive GIFs that have some of the internet's most popular celebrities. In addition to this, the social network giant is holding an online poll in the US to ask people what is the correct pronunciation of the word "GIF" according to them.

Adding a GIF in the Facebook comments section is really easy. One just has to tap the GIF button when they are making a comment and add one after typing the comment. Moving on to the next point, thanks to the GIPHY Studios, you will find 20 brand-new GIFs featuring some of the internet's famous stars like DNCE, Logan Paul, Amanda Cerny, DREEZY, Patrick Starr, Violet Benson, Wuz Good, Brandi Marie, and Landon Moss.

Users can find the latest GIFs by searching #GIFparty when sharing a GIF on Facebook or Messenger or by visiting GIPHY.com/Facebook.

Also, Facebook will be holding a poll for the US users to ask them how the word GIF is pronounced. One can also cast the vote by visiting Facebook's official Page on their mobile phones.

Other than that, Facebook is also looking at the analytics to find out how popular the GIFs are on Messenger. As per the data, people on Messenger sent nearly 13 billion GIFs in the last year, or nearly 25,000 GIFs every minute. GIFs sends on the platform have tripled in the previous year and New Year's Day 2017 was the most popular day ever for GIF sends on Messenger, with more than 400 million GIF sends.