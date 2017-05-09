Facebook deletes thousands of accounts in the UK to stop spread of scam

Lately, Google, Facebook and many other companies have been taking up preventive measures to control the spread of fake news. Last month, Facebook had suspended 30,000 fake accounts in France to stop the spread of fake news, spam and misleading information.

Now, the social media giant has deleted thousands of accounts in the UK to battle fake news. The move has been made one month prior to the General Election. In addition to this, the company has put out advertisements in various media platforms in order to educate readers about how they need to spot fake news. The ads advise people to be "sceptical of headlines" and to check the URL.

Facebook has claimed that it can now easily detect fake accounts who disseminate misleading information. Simon Milner, the tech firm's UK director of policy, assures that they are "doing everything we can to tackle the problem of false news."

Previously, instead of taking any serious action, Facebook merely responded to complaints. Apparently, the reason behind Facebook taking such drastic moves is the intense political pressure it is facing in Europe.

The governments across the continent are coming up with new laws and fines. These are to meant to make the company take quick action to weed out the extremist propaganda and other content that actually violate the local laws.

A court in Austria has just passed a law, which forces Facebook to remove hate speech postings from its platform.

It is not only Facebook that is facing the pressure. Even other social media sites such as Twitter and YouTube have to fight the spreading of fake news ahead of elections in the UK.