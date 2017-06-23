Facebook introduces new features for Group admins at its first Communities Summit

Facebook today hosted its first Communities Summit in Chicago, which witnessed the presence of hundreds of group admins. The company also announced new features that will help several communities on Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the event by recognizing the role play Groups play in the Facebook community and thanking the Group admins. In addition, he announced a mission for Facebook that will bring the world closer together. As we have mentioned earlier, some new features have been added to support the Group admins. If interested, you can you can scroll down to know about them in detail.

Group Insights

With this feature, admins will be able to see real-time metrics around growth, engagement and memberships such as the number of posts and times that members are most engaged.

Membership request filtering

Thanks to this feature, Group admins can sort and filter membership requests on common categories like gender and location, and then accept or decline all at once.

Removed member clean-up

Sometimes it becomes necessary for admins to take certain actions to keep their community safe. With this feature group admins can now remove a person and the content they've created within the group, including posts, comments and other people added to the group, in one step.

Scheduled posts

Group admins and moderators can create and conveniently schedule posts on a specific day and time.

Group to group linking

Facebook has already started to test group-to-group linking, which allows group admins to recommend similar or related groups to their members.

Facebook also celebrated some of the groups which have helped people across the world in various aspects of life.

Some of these groups include Lady Bikers of California started by Terri Hendricks, Affected by Addiction Support Group led by Matthew Mendoza and Bethel Original Free Will Baptist Church operated by Kenneth Goodwin.