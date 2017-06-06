Facebook introduces new features to celebrate LGBT Pride month

As some of you may know, the month of June is celebrated as the LGBTQ Pride month across the world. To acknowledge this, Mark Zuckerberg has added a number of new features to Facebook.

This is not the first time for the social media platform to come in support for the LGBTQ community. Back in 2015, when gay marriage was legalized in the USA, Facebook enabled its users to change their profile pictures with a rainbow filter as a sign of support for the LGBTQ community. What's more, currently, over 12 million people from different parts of the world are part of one of the 76,000 Facebook Groups in support of the LGBTQ community.

Also, more than 1.5 million people plan to participate in one of the more than 7,500 Pride events on Facebook. The company has even been draping the Facebook monument outside the Menlo Park headquarters in the rainbow flag every year since 2012.

If you are interested, scroll down to know the special features of Facebook.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

A rainbow theme for your profile picture Throughout this month, you may receive a message from Facebook in your News Feed wishing you a Happy Pride and asking you to add a colorful, Pride-themed frame to your profile picture. In addition to this, a special animation may pop on top your News feed if you react to the message sent by Facebook. New Pride reaction This month, Facebook has introduced a new colorful, limited-edition Pride reaction. So if you want to express your "Pride" to a post, you can choose to use this temporary rainbow reaction. Pride-themed masks and frames added to Facebook Camera When you open the Facebook Camera, you will able to see some new colorful, Pride-themed masks and frames in the mask and frame category. Raise money for an LGBT cause If you are a resident of the US, you can start a Facebook Fundraiser or donate to an LGBTQ cause. #KindComments Movement on Instagram The LGBTQ community often falls victim to bullying and trolling on social media. In order to prevent this, Instagram has started a new campaign. In June it will turn walls of major US cities into colorful beacons of LGBTQ support, where people can leave comments on their posts along. They will also have the option to use fun stickers and a rainbow brush. Pride-theme effects in the Messenger Camera Similar to the Facebook camera, the Messenger Camera has also got new Pride-theme stickers, frames and effects.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source