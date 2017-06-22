Facebook introduces profile picture guard in India to prevent misuses

In order to curb the increasing rate of cyber crimes in India, Facebook has added some new tools that will give people more control over their profile pictures. Now, others cannot download or share your picture.

In addition to this, Facebook has also introduced some new designs that can be added to profile pictures for preventing others from taking screenshots. The social network giant has developed these tools along with Indian safety organizations like Centre for Social Research, Learning Links Foundation, Breakthrough and Youth Ki Awaaz to help people stay safe online.

Initially, these new tools are limited to India only, but Facebook plans to expand them to other countries as well.

People in India can now see a step-by-step guide to add an optional profile picture guard. When you add this guard, your profile picture will get a blue border and a shield at the bottom as a visual cue of protection.

With the guard on, other people will no longer be able to download, share or send your profile picture in a message on Facebook. People you're not friends with on Facebook won't be able to tag anyone, including themselves, in your profile picture.

Facebook has also conducted some preliminary tests, which reveals that when someone adds an extra design layer to their profile picture, other people are at least 75% less likely to copy that picture.

So the company partnered with Jessica Singh, an illustrator who took inspiration from traditional Indian textile designs such as Bandhani and Kantha, to create designs for people to add to their profile picture.