Facebook is rolling out India specific features to its platforms

Facebook at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday disclosed some significant facts and interesting news regarding its platform. The social media giant stated that India is an ever growing and an important hub for the platform and that the company already has over 184 million monthly active users now.

Basically, Facebook has made it clear that a lot of people in India use the platform to connect with their friends and family, and also build supportive communities online and offline. Having said that, the company sees great scope in the country. Therefore, at the same event, Facebook also made some "India-specific" announcements related to the addition of new features to its various platforms.

As such Facebook Lite will be getting a new feature. Facebook regards India as one of the top markets for the Lite version and therefore is rolling out the Reactions feature for this platform. Facebook Reactions include Love, Haha, Wow, Sad, and Angry emojis. Till date, the feature had been missing on the Lite version. The feature will be available to all Lite app users by this month.

In addition to that, Facebook has also announced that the Facebook Camera which is used mainly for the stories feature is also getting India-specific camera effects or filters. Facebook has stated that the camera effects will be designed and customized for Indian users and will include Namaste and geo-specific experiences in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and other popular locations in the country.

Apart from the addition of new features, Facebook also talked about other aspects of the social media platform such as Facebook Live, Full Camera, 360 Photos, Groups, Events, Oculus, Instagram, WhatsApp, Check, Community Help, Safety Center, Parents Portal, Bullying Prevention Hub, and Suicide Prevention to the community.