Facebook Live streaming is now available on computers

Facebook users who have enjoyed posting live videos on their mobile app since last year, can now use the desktop to go live. It sounds interesting. Yes, Facebook has made this announcement today stating that people around the globe can broadcast their live videos to Facebook from their desktop or laptop computers.

By expanding this service, Facebook brings more options for all the users who wish to go live directly through a webcam. Just by clicking on "Live Video" option available at the top of your News Feed or Timeline, one can start streaming live video. It looks as simple as posting a Status. It also allows you to attach any sophisticated hardware to develop the high-quality video.

Regarding this, the company says, "With this feature, people can seamlessly share their screens, insert graphics, switch cameras, or use professional equipment in Facebook Live videos. They also have the option to broadcast to Facebook Groups they belong to, Facebook Events they're part of, or Facebook Pages they manage."

Gamers and gaming companies can also use this platform to stream their games and engage the players. The company also says that one can help your friends or followers by providing some how-to guides. One can also add some titles, texts, on-screen graphics, and overlays to make a video fancier.

Providing this option in desktop, it looks like Facebook is competing with other old services like YouTube. Though it may not be able to provide attractive contents right now, it may soon appear as a cutting edge, if Facebook restricts on the content type to go live.