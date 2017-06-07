Facebook Live videos get closed captions: Here’s how to enable captions

Facebook is aimed at building a global community. This is possible for the social networking giant only by making the platform accessible to everyone.

By enabling publishers to include closed captions in their Facebook Live posts, the platform can make it accessible for everyone. With the use of closed captions in Facebook Live, even those users who are deaf or suffering from hearing disabilities can experience the live videos. This is possible by turning the captioning settings on. Once this setting is turned on, the users can automatically see the closed captions on the Facebook Live broadcast whenever the same is available.

How to turn on captioning settings on videos on PC

To turn on the captions on videos on PC, you need to go to Settings and click on Videos from the list of options at the left. Here, there is an option "Always Show Captions", which is set to Off by default. You need to turn it on to show captions for Facebook videos when it is available.

Facebook Live broadcasts grow in popularity

Since the past year, the daily watch time of the Facebook Live broadcasts has increased by over four times. Almost one out of five videos on Facebook is a Live video. If publishers are able to include closed captions, their Live broadcasts will engage more people.

Non-live videos can also get captions

Notably, it is also possible for the publishers of non-live videos to add captions to their videos when they are uploading them to their Facebook Pages. The publishers can use the platform's speech recognition service to generate captions automatically for the videos on their Pages.