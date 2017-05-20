Facebook main navigation now has an “Order Food” option

Since the past few months, Facebook has been adding a lot of new features to its app. Now, it has added an amazing new feature that will let you order food from restaurants from the app itself. This means you wouldn't need to go to an online food delivery system or the website of the restaurant. This "Order Food" feature will be seen on the Facebook navigation, both web and mobile.

Initially, it will be rolled out to select users. The feature has colorful hamburger icon on the web version, while it is indicated by a blue-and-white hamburger on mobile. So using this you can order food from any of your favorite restaurants. Additionally, from ordering to check out, everything will take place on Facebook.

However, Facebook is not using in-house services, all the orders will be picked up and delivered by Delivery.com or Slice.

If you remember, October 2016, Facebook made a collaboration with these two online ordering businesses. Back then, the social network giant announced that the feature would let users place food orders from their own Facebook Pages by clicking on a "Start Order" button.

The "Order Food" feature is better since it aggregates all the supported restaurants on a single page. It will include photos of the restaurants, pricing overview, ratings and types of cuisine.

Moreover, it will also show you whether the restaurants offer both delivery and pickup.

Once you have decided on what to have, you can on the "Start Order" to start the ordering process.