Facebook Messenger now lets you make group payments

Be it splitting the bill at the restaurant or chipping in money to buy a birthday gift for someone, it can get really tricky between friends when it comes to money.

Apparently, Facebook has added a new feature to its Messenger app in order to solve this problem.

While there are already many options open to you, such as transferring money between bank accounts or using Google Wallet, Facebook has come up with another brilliant way for making payments. All you need to do is tell your friends to install the Facebook messenger on their smartphones.

People could send and receive money through Facebook Messenger since the year 2015, but earlier users could only arrange payments between two people.

Now, according to a Facebook Newsroom post, you have the option to arrange payments between groups of people. What more, this process is really simple and not going to cost you a penny.

If you want to initiate a group payment, you just have to tap on the '+'sign in the bottom left-hand corner of a Messenger conversation. After that, tap payments and select all the people you want to get money from. You can either select a specific amount or the total bill, which will be split evenly.

Once you are done, everyone will be prompted to pay up.

The money rolls in Messenger will even keep track of who has paid and who hasn't. This will make sure that everyone pays the money.

As of now, this new feature has been only introduced to Android and desktop in the U.S. Hopefully, Group payments through Messenger will make its way to other countries soon.