Facebook tests pop-up posts on the desktop website

Facebook is testing a new feature called pop-up posts for the desktop website. This new feature has a text field to leave your comment and an option to view the full post or hide it. It is something similar to chat window for the posts made by friends on the social media.

The pop-up posts is an experimental feature that will push come posts made by friends to the bottom edge giving more visibility to the same. Moreover, it lets users to stay within the news feed rather than opening a page for the post.

The company claims that this feature would make it easier for users to converse on a post without leaving the News Feed. The new option will open a window whenever someone comments on a post you have made or replies to your comment or tags you in a comment. Within the pop-up posts feature, it is possible to hide the conversations or disable notifications as well.

Going by Facebook's claim, the company is testing the pop-up posts feature only within a small set of users. It is a usual practice followed by Facebook to test new features within a small percentage of its users before releasing them to others.

For now, there is no clear mention on how long the pop-up posts has been under testing. But, it is possible to expect the roll out of this feature in the near future.