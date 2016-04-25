Facebook rolls out new tool to let users type in Hindi

Facebook on Monday rolled out a new tool to let Hindi speakers express themselves in the native language with ease.

"We are now rolling out a lightweight Hindi editor inside the Facebook app for Android phones," the social media giant said in a statement.

When the app setting is turned on, a button is added to the bar where you type updates and comments, which automatically transliterates Roman characters to Devanagari script.

"When people use this, we take the characters typed in English and suggests similar Devanagari characters. This new option will also remember the suggestions you use the most. We're just starting to roll this out and working to improve, but if we don't get the Devanagari characters right, there is an option to type them in yourself," the statement added.

This feature is available to people in India on the latest version of Facebook for Android app, Facebook said.

Source: IANS