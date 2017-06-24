Facebook's new app for video creators on the way

Looks like Mark Zuckerberg is not just happy with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. We say this as Facebook is planning to introduce a new app for video creators.

As part of an update to Mentions, this app is already available to verified accounts that include celebrities, online influencers and journalists. Similar to Facebook Live, the new app will be released inside Mentions later this year. The company made the announcement at the annual online video conference VidCon yesterday. Other than that, the new update will also bring a Community Tab.

The Community Tab will let video creators connect with their Facebook, Instagram and Messenger followers in a much easier manner. In addition, thanks to some of the special tools of the app, video makers will be able to add intros and outros to live broadcasts. There will also be custom stickers and custom frames that will be visible to all their viewers.

Daniel Danker, Facebook's product director said that the app would have additional insights that will enable video creators to see who their followers are and how they're consuming the video content. As of now, we don't know when the app will be released on Android and iOS.

Earlier this months, we reported that Facebook is likely to launch an app named Talk, which is aimed at youngsters. "Talk" will be a completely separate app, but it will be integrated with other apps and services from its parent company Facebook; especially with Messenger. However, Facebook has not spilled any beans regrading this matter.