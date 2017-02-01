Facebook to develop app for set-top boxes like Apple TV

Facebook seems to be developing a video-centric app for the television set-top boxes such as Apple TV so that the video content on the social media platform can be enjoyed on the big screen.

This move will help Facebook to get into the video advertising sector. Since the past couple of years, Facebook has been embracing video to a great extent. We say this as the company brought about a high-quality upgrade to its video platform and introduced live broadcasting as well.

The upcoming set-top box app is one of the many projects that Facebook is working on as a part of the 'video-first' efforts. By introducing an app for set-top boxes, Facebook might get closer to the video advertisements and live video. Facebook can continue to get revenue growth by getting advertisers to buy more video ads and this will fetch higher rates than the photo or text ads.

Right now, Google is the largest digital advertiser and Facebook trails behind it. Eventually, Facebook wants to compete against the TV ads and this new video ad product will let the social network achieve its aim. As of now, the video ad product is likely to be in testing and it appears like Facebook is in discussion with the media companies regarding licensing the TV programming in order to make premium content available on the set-top boxes.

The report also notes that the set-top box app under development will not contain non-video content. It will have premium and original content that the social network is trying to source from major studios.

Source