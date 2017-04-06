Facebook to introduce free version of Workplace

Facebook is coming up with a free version of Workplace, its social networking site meant for professionals to chat and collaborate. Workplace was launched in October 2016 and as per Facebook, it has now thousands of paying subscribers.

On the other hand, Workplace has an identical interface to Facebook's social network apps. Users can create groups, post updates, tag people, share files and chat with multiple people from their organization at once. It also offers a Messenger like Work Chat for Ims, video calls and group audio calls. Considering this, Facebook might now be trying to make its Workplace more accessible to the users.

"Not every company wants to go through a full-scale enterprise deployment and not every company is in a position to pay for Workplace," said Simon Cross, Facebook product manager in an interaction with CNBC. "We're making Workplace work for more companies, so it's a pretty big step for us," he added.

The free version will be called Workplace Standard and the paid one will be renamed as Workplace Premium.

Currently, the new version is still in the developing stage and is limitedly available. Talking about some of the aspects of the free version, design-wise it looks similar to the paid edition but it lacks the administrative and analytical tools.

However, as of now there is little information on this topic and Facebook has not shared any details regarding the timeline of Workplace Standard's launch. Nonetheless, the social media giant should provide an update in the coming days.

For now, we have to wait and watch if the free version of Workplace will help to get Zuckerberg's company more users. It will also be interesting to see how Workplace will compete with rivals like Slack, which boasts of having 5 million daily active users and 1.5 million paying subscribers and Microsoft's Teams.