Facebook plans to reduce links to spam websites packed with ads

Facebook is ramping up its platform to make it more reliable and safe for the users. After bringing features meant to prevent the spreading of fake news, the company has announced its plans to limit the linking to low-quality websites those could be spam sites.

The social media giant claims that this change will be brought about to the platform based on the community's feedback starting from today on all the platforms. On the roll out of this update, Facebook users will be able to see fewer posts and ads in the News Feed that link to the low-quality websites or web pages. The update will help in reducing the level of monetization of the spam websites.

Facebook states that it reviewed several thousands of websites that are linked to from the social network in order to identify those websites that contain shocking, disruptive and malicious ads and little substantive content.

The social network is making use of artificial intelligence to check if the new websites those are shared on Facebook provide a low-quality user experience. The websites those are low in quality will appear in the users' feeds less frequently and may be ineligible to be an ad.

As per the company, these latest changes will be introduced in phases in the coming months. So all the Facebook users may not see the improvements in their feeds right away. Publishers on Facebook that do not have such low-quality pages will experience an increase in the traffic whereas the others will face a decline in the traffic to their landing pages.