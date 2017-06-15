Facebook updates its Safety Check feature; allows you to raise funds now

Facebook introduced its Safety Check feature back in 2014. You can use this feature to let your friends know that you are safe during a natural disaster or other crisis in your area.

Now, Facebook has added a new update to its Safety Check system, which has brought in some new features. The most highlighted one is, now users can start and donate to a fundraiser directly via Facebook. The feature will start to be rolled out "in the coming weeks in the US." As of now, the feature will be available to only those living in the US. We hope, it makes its way out to other parts of the world as well.

The social network giant has also expanded the Community Help, which is a feature that let users coordinate within their local community to ask for or provide help when needed. Initially, the feature was only limited to Android and iOS devices. Now, it will be available on desktop as well.

So far, users could only mark themselves safe with the Safety Check. Now, they will get the option to attach a small note along with the Safety Check. So both the marking and the note will be visible in the News Feed of your friends.

In addition to this, there is a new feature which allows users to put the description of the crisis that triggered the Safety Check. It is helpful because previously it was assumed that everyone would know that something happened. However, in some cases, people may not be aware at all. Now, a detailed description of the event/crisis will appear so that people come to know about it properly.