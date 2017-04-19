Facebook will now integrate AR technology in its platform

Over the last couple of years, Facebook has been closely working with Oculus, its augmented reality unit. Now, it seems like the social media platform wants to make AR accessible to smartphone cameras so that people wouldn't need to necessarily buy a high-tech eyewear.

Yesterday, at the F8 event organized by Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the social networking site in investing in an AR platform, which could enhance images users share via their smartphone cameras. "We see the beginning of a new platform, we're going to make the camera the first mainstream AR platform," announced Zuckerberg. Facebook's new AR platform will make its first appearance in a closed beta version.

The new platform is expected to help users and developers make a perfect blend of digital and physical worlds. The AR tools will not only improve the cameras' functionality but also display directions and add digital objects.

If you can remember, Facebook made some significant changes to the camera feature across its core apps just a few days ago. Now, this new move could definitely put the company a few steps ahead of its competitors like SnapChat.

Currently, Zuckerberg believes that the AR tools will be mostly used on smartphones. However, he also has predicted that the augmented-reality platform will soon be incorporated into eyeglasses as well.

"All this work is going to go into the glasses we all want," he stated. The highlighted features of the AR platform on Facebook include object recognition, 3D effects and exact location. However, Zuckerburg also mentioned that the new AR tools will not magically transform users' experience.