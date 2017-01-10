Facebook will now start showing Ads in between videos

While those ads on YouTube that start before the video are really annoying, guess what? Facebook is doing what many people hoped that the social network site wouldn't do. The social media giant is planning to introduce another type of ad which will be embedded in the videos. Well, this might prove to be even more annoying than the YouTube ads.

Apparently, Facebook is thinking to open up another key revenue stream for video producers. According to a report from redcode, Facebook will start testing a new "mid-roll" ad format, using which video publishers can insert the ads into the clips after people have watched them for at least 20 seconds.

Facebook has told the publishers that in order to make money, they need to make clips that go on for a while and keep users' attention. The ads will be present in videos that are at least 90 seconds long.

Up until now, mid-roll ads have so far been tested for live videos, but the new rollout will include all videos on Facebook. So with the rollout, Facebook will also be sharing ad revenue with the content creators, keeping 45% of all sales for itself. YouTube does the same thing.

However, you don't have to worry as the mid-roll ads on Facebook videos is entering the testing phase and it wouldn't be bothersome. But on the other hand, if the tests do turn out successful then you can expect every single video on Facebook to become infested with ads.

Similarly, if the new ads do pass the test it could represent the first chance that many publishers will have at monetizing their Facebook videos. And it's not only the publishers, Facebook will also earn some nice amounts of cash from this venture.

