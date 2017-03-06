Fake stories to get 'Disputed' tag on Facebook

After announcing changes in it's live videos, Facebook is now speaking about a new tag that will eradicate the bogus news flowing in its page.

Though Facebook is not directly responsible for the fake stories shared in its platform, its algorithm can determine the kind of news articles which the users can see. Until now, it has mainly relied on its users to report and flag inaccurate stories.

When Facebook was bombarded with numberous fake news, the social media giant took the responsibility of identifying them seriously. Regarding the issue, Zuckerberg stated, "We take misinformation seriously. Our goal is to connect people with the stories they find most meaningful, and we know people want accurate information. We understand how important the issue is for our community and we are committed to getting this right."

The company launched a new feature wherein, if any false news show up in news feed, it will be marked with a warning label and a 'disputed' tag, along with links to fact-checking sites, which explain the reason for labelling it as fake.

To mark any story with this new tag, Facebook requires its users to report the story as fake or its algorithm needs to determine such stories before hand. Non-partisan third-party organisations like Snopes and Politifact will receive such stories and they will analyse it. If this fact-checkers confirms the story as fake, it will be labelled with 'disputed' tag.

The stories marked as bogus will appear in the lower section of the news feed and warns the user before sharing it on their page. The new tool was first revealed by users on Twitter and it is unclear how many people are having access to this feature.