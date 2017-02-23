Instagram lets you share up to 10 photos in one post

Instagram has received a major upgrade that the users were craving for. You can now share up to 10 photos and videos in a single post. The advertisers were enjoying this feature for a long time and now all users can make use of it.

This is a welcome change for most users. There are many situations when users would have wanted to share several images, but refrained from doing so as it would end up cluttering their friends' feeds. Eventually, users starting making use of software such as Layout app to make a collage with their pictures. This multiple photos sharing feature will avoid the visual clutter to a great extent and let you share many images at the same time in full glory.

All you need to do to share multiple photos on Instagram is press the new icon located at the bottom right and select up to 10 photos. After selecting the images, you can tap and hold on them to change their order. Once you have posted these images, your friends on the platform can swipe through the carousels sideways to view all of them.

For now, Instagram lets you add just a single caption to all these photos. There are restrictions on the square aspect ratio as well.