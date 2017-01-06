Now You Can Broadcast Games Live on Facebook

Facebook might not be as famous as Youtube in terms of game streaming but lately the social media giant has been approaching gamers and game developers in an effort to get more game streams to its platform.

Earlier Facebook had partnered with Blizzard Entertainment to enable FB users to stream their Blizzard gameplay over Facebook Live. Now the company has partnered again with NVIDIA to allow gamers to stream games directly to the social media platform's Live feature. In addition, gamers will be able to also share screenshots and recorded videos on the social site directly.

As for the streaming, it will happen through NVIDIA's GeForce Experience app, which on the other hand, is only compatible with PCs with NVIDIA GPUs.

So if users have installed and activated the app in their PCs then the user just has to hit Alt+Z to bring up the GeForce Experience overlay in the game and go live on Facebook. The service will also support webcam and microphone use and users also get an option to save the video on their Facebook timeline once the broadcasting is over.

Sharing will also support 360-degree photos captured with Nvidia's Ansel software, which is built into GeForce Experience.

Well, this a pretty big move by Facebook and an important one for Facebook Live as it is looking to make itself the go-to live streaming platform for everyone. Likewise, by partnering with Nvidia, Facebook could take the completion to other streaming platforms such as Twitch and Youtube.

