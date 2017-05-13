Snapchat CEO doesn't see Facebook as a threat

It is not a secret that Facebook blatantly copies all of the popular features of Snapchat. What's more, not only Facebook, even Instagram and WhatsApp have the Snap-like stories feature. Basically, Mark Zuckerberg seems to like the Snapchat features so much that he incorporates them in all the social media platforms owned by Facebook.

The irony is, Instagram recently announced that over 200 million people use its Stories feature every day. On the other hand, Snapchat has just 161 million daily users. Due to this, the later's market share went down by 1.2 percent. Yes, it is not fair at all. What bugged us more is that Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel chose to stay mum all this time.

Well, up until now at least. During the Snapchat's Q1 earning call on Wednesday, Spiegel was asked, "Does Facebook scare you? Why or why not?"

What he said in response makes us think that he is not a bit worried about his company's current situation.

"If you want to be a creative company, you gotta get comfortable with, and basically enjoy the fact that people are going to copy your products if you make great stuff. We've seen this happen a lot in technology" he commented.

He then gave the example of other technology giants such as Google and Facebook; "When Google came along, everyone really felt like they needed a search strategy. When Facebook came along everyone felt they needed a social strategy. And now with Snap, with our company, we believe that everyone is going to develop a camera strategy because I think we really help people understand how valuable the camera is".

The Snap CEO also had a passive aggressive message for Zuckerberg (Or, that is what we interpreted), "It's really the center of everything that we do. At the end of the day, just because Yahoo, for example, has a search box, it doesn't mean they're Google."

There is no doubt that Snapchat's daily user growth has slowed down, but apparently, that doesn't scare Spiegel.

