Snapchat introduces Snap Map that let you see the location and activities of your friends

Snapchat has introduced a new feature called Snap Map that will not only show you on a map where your friends are but also what they are doing.

All you have to do is, go to the camera tab and pinch out to zoom out to view the map. You can tap on your friends to start a chat or you can just see their last updated location. Moreover, if your friends have their Bitmoji account linked, you would be able to see if they are walking, driving or doing other things. Snapchat has also posted a video on YouTube to explain how does the new feature work.

This new Snap Map lets you view the events that are happening across the world if a Snap is uploaded to Our Story. You can also search for friends by writing the name of the person you are looking for in the search bar.

So who can check your location and your activities using the Snap Map? Well, that is up to you. You have the option to change who can follow you on Snap Map by going to the setting icon placed on the upper right side of the Map Screen.

You will get three options there; the Ghost Mode doesn't allow others to see your location, the My Friends mode allows your friends to see your location and the last one named Select Friends lets you choose which friends will be able to see you on the Snap Map.

Hopefully, the Snap Map will give Snapchat an edge over other social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram, However, we can already imagine others copying this feature.