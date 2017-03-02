Suicide prevention tools introduced in Facebook Live and Messengers

As we all know, Facebook always has one or the other exciting features to offer us, every week. This time, it came up with a unique idea to save the lives of people who are depressed. According to World Health Organisation, for every 40 seconds, people are committing suicide worldwide. Most of them are young people aged between 15 and 29 years.

According to Facebook, if they are given proper advice, they might come out of such devastating thoughts. Therefore, Facebook has now launched a live video feature on their page, which can help save lives.

Also Read: Iconic Nokia 3310 Snake game will be now available on Facebook Messenger

If you come across any Facebook friend who is streaming live video and stating any words that signal self-harm, then you can immediately report this to Facebook and necessary actions will be taken by them. Once it is confirmed, they try to contact any friends in the list, sends set of tips and suggestions to face difficult times of life and may also contact suicidal helplines through messenger.

The company partnered with various other organizations like Crisis Text Line, National Eating Disorder Association and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to bring this idea into existence. Artificial intelligence and pattern recognition are also utilized by the company to identify self-harm posts on a Facebook page. Community Operations team will provide required support for such user after reviewing the post.

On the other hand, Facebook also plans of using artificial intelligence and pattern recognition in live videos and messengers.