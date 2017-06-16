Twitter changes user interface to make the platform faster and lighter

Twitter has just come up with a redesigned layout. "Today, with lots of feedback and ideas from you, we're refreshing our product too and making it feel lighter, faster, and easier to use. We listened closely and kept what you love," stated the company in a blog post.

As per the claims made by Twitter, the new design emphasizes on simplicity and will make the platform easier and faster to use with the introduction of bolder headlines and more intuitive icons. Moreover, the shape of the profile pictures has been changed from square to round. Besides this, tweets will "now update instantly with reply, retweet, and like counts so you can see conversations as they're happening" on the apps and TweetDeck.

The new user interface will hit the twitter.com, Twitter for iOS, Twitter for Android, TweetDeck, and Twitter Lite in the next few days and weeks.

However, as always the users are not too happy about it. Their dissatisfaction is clearly reflected in their tweets. Immediately following the announcement, the micro-blogging site started getting flooded with jokes and memes picking apart the changes.

Around 30,000 tweets surfaced talking about the new layout withing just hours of the change and most of them were negative.

Well, this doesn't sound too good for Twitter as the change of user interface was its desperate attempt to breathe new life into the almost dying messaging service.

The social media network has been facing a hard time over the past few years since it failed to get new users as fast as Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat.