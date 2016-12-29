Twitter Launches 360-Degree Live Video Streaming Feature

Earlier, Twitter had announced the launch of live videos via its Android and iOS smartphone apps with the help of Periscope.

Now the social networking site has announced that it will be bringing live 360-degree video streams to Periscope.

With the launch of 360-degree videos on Periscope, you will be able to experience moments with the broadcaster and take a look around. And Periscope claims that it will be one step closer to actually being in that situation.

In one of the blog posts, Twitter has stated that you'll be able to join live 360-degree videos on the social media platform through Periscope from some incredible broadcasters. It will be like getting a front-row access to exclusive events, traveling to places across the globe, and getting up close with well-known personalities

While this feature seems to be already up on the social media platform, only "select partners" are able to stream in 360-degree videos as of now. Periscope says that it's testing 360-degree streams with a "small group of partners" for now. No further information on the wider rollout has been revealed yet but it sounds like broadcasting support will be launched to the general public in the coming weeks. You can apply to join the waitlist.

As for viewing the videos, everyone can watch in 360-degree mode. It can be easily identified as any Twitter or Periscope live videos with 360-degree support will get a special badge. In addition, such videos can be viewed by either moving the smartphone itself around or by tapping and swiping on the clip itself to get the full 360-degree effect.

