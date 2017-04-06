Twitter Lite launched in India

While Facebook Lite and YouTube Go has been in existence already, this time Twitter has come up with Twitter Lite. The new web app is said to work well with slow internet connections and boasts features like offline caching that allows users to access tweets even when their data connection gets switched off occasionally.

"Twitter Lite is a new mobile web experience accessible to anyone with a smartphone or tablet with a browser, optimized for speed with up to 30 per cent faster launch times, reduces data usage up to 70 per cent with data saver mode turned on, and takes up less than 1MB on mobile devices, " says a Twitter India spokesperson in a statement.

Twitter Lite supports 42 languages including 6 Indian languages and provides offline support even when the data connectivity is lost. Just like Flipkart's fast web app, it has been developed with significant inputs from Google. Twitter Lite also offers the data saver mode to its users.

Twitter aims to reach a large number of people by partnering with Vodafone during the IPL season. The company announced that Vodafone subscribers in India will receive an SMS alert with a link to the specially curated timeline on Twitter Lite where (they) can get live updates on the T20 cricket season.

These days major companies focus on developing apps and web services that work well even with slow net connections as data connectivity still remains an issue in India. Facebook Lite is doing pretty good in India and Google recently launched the beta version of YouTube Go as well.