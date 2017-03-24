Twitter might come with subscription-based feature for the first time

Twitter Inc, being one of the oldest social media company has around 319 million users worldwide. Initially, it began with an intention of attracting a large number of users to its platform by offering free services.

Though U.S. President Donald Trump and other effective celebrities keep this page active by tweeting often, it failed to earn enough profit when compared to other social media platforms like Facebook. Now, the company is considering of offering paid subscription to its professional users. That is, it is planning on collecting some fee from the user for the first time usage.

Scoop: Twitter is developing an 'advanced TweetDeck' that would be available for monthly subscription fee & feature a range of new features: pic.twitter.com/MlKw8xZlVS — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) March 23, 2017

Before considering this, the company has conducted few surveys to understand the user's interest in the Tweetdeck which lets them access some advanced features and analytics. Tweetdeck, which helps users to navigate the network, is developed generally to target Twitter's power users.

Also Read: How to track your friends real-time location using Google Maps

Regarding this, Twitter says, "Twitter is considering offering an advanced TweetDeck experience, with more powerful tools to help marketers, journalists, professionals, and others in our community find out what is happening in the world quicker, to gain more insights, and see the broadest range of what people are saying on Twitter."

This subscription package will provide you various outstanding features like - valuable viewing, posting, alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and compose and posting tools. Users can make use of this attributes to grow their number of audience and view information in real-time.

Also Read: Facebook Messenger introduces reactions and mentions

Social media platforms like Microsoft's LinkedIn, already have this membership concept where subscribed members get greater access to data. Currently, iOS does not offer this Tweetdeck app and the company may soon launch this as well.