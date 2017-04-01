Twitter removes infamous egg default picture

Twitter is finally getting rid of the egg picture as its default profile picture that has existed since 2010. The company wrote in a blog post that instead, it will now use a human silhouette in order to encourage users to upload pictures of themselves.

Twitter further explained that it went through many iterations of its new profile picture for making sure that it represents a specific set of qualities such as generic, universal, serious, unbranded, temporary, and inclusive. The company says that it worked to ensure the default picture was inclusive of everyone; putting extra focus to make it gender-balanced.

Also Read:Instagram now lets you view stories directly from the home feed

Another main reason behind the change is that the egg default picture has become associated with the Twitter trolls, the type of people who make accounts just to harass and bully other users. This was a welcome move from the social media platform as it was under fire for not doing enough to combat spam and harassments.

"This has created an association between the default egg profile photo and negative behavior, which isn't fair to people who are still new to Twitter and haven't yet personalized their profile photo," wrote Twitter in the thorough blog post. The company had also introduced a recent update that allows users to mute "egg" accounts altogether.

Even though Twitter has done away with the egg picture, it doesn't mean the trolling problem is fixed. Abusers can hide behind this new default display picture as well. However, Twitter hopes that users would not prefer to use the default profile picture as it has a more generic nature.