VidCon 2017: YouTube registers 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users

Today is the last day of VidCon 2017 and as much as we could fetch from the three day convention in Anaheim, California the most interesting of all the information are the figures for increasing popularity and use of YouTube across several platforms throughout the globe.

The key factor that defines YouTube's popularity is the fact that there are 1.5 billion logged-in users visiting the video giant's website every month. Considering that there are a lot of people out there that do not log in to YouTube to watch videos the actual monthly users are humongous.

Logged-in users spend an average of more than 1 hour daily watching YouTube on mobile devices.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki addressed the convention, "When we compare that [metric] to TV, people - in some countries like the U.S. - watch up to four hours per day, so we think there's lots of room to get people to watch even more YouTube."

Talking about the YouTube TV users, the category has turned into the fastest growing medium for consumption of services. The company has seen a growth of 90 percent year-on-year which is an impressive figure since the YouTube TV users are mostly limited to developed European countries and the US.

The increasing emphasis of other social media platforms on video content has further pushed YouTube's use and with no considerable competition anywhere close the video platform will remain a dominant player for online video content.