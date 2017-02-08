YouTube announces Mobile live streaming to take on Facebook live, also launches Super chat feature

YouTube is ready to take on Facebook live with its 'Mobile Live streaming' feature. The Google powered video streaming platform has rolled the new mobile live streaming feature to creators with more than 10,000 subscribers.

Creators who have a subscriber base less than 10k will also get the feature soon.

The live streaming feature is built right into the YouTube mobile app. To start streaming a video, users just need to open the YouTube app, hit the capture button to start recording the video that will go live for their subscriber base. Google blog mentioned that the streamed videos will have all the same features as regular YouTube videos.

As noted, the live streaming of video through computers was first available in the year 2011.

Photo Credit: Giphy

Besides, to help creators earn revenue from live streaming, the video streaming platform has also launched Super Chat, a live stream monetization tool available to creators in more than 20 countries and viewers in more than 40 countries.

Google says that Super Chat lets any fan watching a live stream stand out from the crowd and get a creator's attention by purchasing chat messages that are highlighted in bright colors and stay pinned to the top of the chat window for up to five hours.

It's a pretty neat idea that will give viewers a chance to add a little visual flair to their chats and at the same time will allow creators to keep connected to their fans while earning a little money.

It is worth mentioning that Google has slowed down live chat during the video stream on the YouTube Mobile app as receiving 2,000 messages per second is little too fast. Besides, Google blog also mentions that the team has worked on improving streaming quality across a wider range of devices.

YouTube's Mobile Live streaming app will compete with the Facebook's popular live feature that allows users to stream live videos on their time-line. Whereas the Super chat feature is Google's take on Twitter's Periscope.

