HP Inc led the market with a 29.5 % share in Q1 2017, IDC

According to the new report by International Data Corporation, HP Inc led the market with a 29.5 percent share of the overall India traditional PC market in Q1 2017, this led to a 5.8 percent growth quarter on quarter in the overall India traditional PC market in Q1 2017.

The Dell took the second spot with 22.5 per cent market share with new initiatives and programmes to provide a seamless learning experience for students through technology. Lenovo held on to the third spot, with a 17.7 percent market share.

While the overall India Traditional PC shipment for Q1 2017 stood at 2.16 million units (i.e. quarter on quarter growth of 12.5 percent over Q4 2016 and year on year growth of 8.5 percent over Q1 2016).

"Post demonetisation reform, market observed an upbeat demand owing to an optimistic shift in discretionary spending from consumers in the first quarter of 2017," says Manish Yadav, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The report says that the overall consumer PC market registered a shipment of 1.05 million units, with a healthy 14.5 percent growth from the same period last year and 19.4 percent quarter on quarter growth.

The overall commercial PC market recorded a shipment of 1.11 million units in the first quarter of 2017. "Commercial spending remained optimistic about the economic scenario and the potential for growth, despite uncertainty surrounding the stability of the global economy," Sanjeev Sharma, Research Manager, Client Devices at IDC India, added.

"IDC India anticipates a short-term postponement and resistance by traders during GST implementation phase. But in the long run owing to this structured tax regime the effect will get neutralized and will propel growth owing to the festive season," adds Yadav.

The report pointed out that with focus, around enriching gaming as the potential segment in the consumer business, OEMs are looking to revamp their product portfolio and upsell in mid to premium range. On the other hand, commercial business is expected to grow over the next few quarters driven by state-owned education projects.