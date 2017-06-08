Features of iOS 11 that makes your iPad feel like a Mac

Apple announced various stuff on both software and hardware front at the WWDC 2017 a few days back.

The company has unveiled iOS 11, Macbooks, iMac, Watch OS and Homepods too. With no disappointments, Apple has added lots of features in its latest iOS 11 that focuses more on productivity. Here are some features that you that makes the iPad a mini MacBook.



App Dock With this iOS 11, Apple brings some additional changes to the iPad bringing some improvements including the ability to add more app icons to the iPad's dock, that can be accessed anytime. Drag and Drop Also, the new App Switcher allows the users to drag and drop contents, images or other files between applications in split-view. Quick Typing There is also a QuickType functionality that allows the punctuation, alternate characters, and numbers to be accessed from one keyboard accessing from the top. More functionalities In this event, Apple has expanded the functionalities of the Pencil just from designing to accessing Mail, Safari, screenshots, and Notes. Files Apple brings its traditional file management to the iPad with iOS 11. This will be more of a central place for files, where you can find or delete files when don't want. Moreover, it also gives users a simple view of files on their device and also those stored with cloud services including iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive, and more.