Lenovo Tab 4 8, Tab 4 8 Plus, Tab 4 10, Tab 4 10 Plus unveiled at MWC 2017

After the unveiling of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones, Lenovo announced four new Android tablets. These tablets belong to the Tab 4 series and these are Tab 4 8, Tab 4 8 Plus, Tab 4 10, and Tab 4 10 Plus.

All these tablets will boot Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Lenovo will offer customers with a range of accessories for the new Tab 4 series such as a Kid's Pack featuring a shock resistant bumper, a Productivity Pack with Bluetooth keyboard, and blue-light filter and stickers.

The global availability of the Lenovo Tab 4 series tablets will debut in May. The pricing starts from €169 (approx. Rs. 12,000) and range up to €299 (approx. Rs. 21,000). Let's take a look at the specifications, features, and pricing of these tablets over here.

Lenovo Tab 4 8 The Lenovo Tab 4 8 boasts of an 8-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 800 pixels and makes use of a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB. There is a 5MP rear camera with auto focus and a 2MP selfie camera as well. The connectivity features including 4G LTE with voice calling, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and Wi-Fi. There is a 3.5mm audio jack as well on board and the device gets the much-needed juice from the 4,850mAh battery. The Tab 4 8 comes in Slate Black and Polar White color options and is priced starting €169 (approx. Rs. 12,000). Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus The Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus also has a similar 8-inch display with this one has FHD 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor that operates along with 3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/64GB internal storage. The device supports expandable storage up to 128GB. The camera department comprises of an 8MP rear snapper with auto focus and a 5MP selfie camera as the previous one. There is a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, Wi-FI, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and GPS. A 4,850mAh battery powers the tab available in Sparkling White and Aurora Black color options priced at €259 (approx. Rs. 18,300) onwards. Lenovo Tab 4 10 As the name suggests, the Tab 4 10 flaunts a 10.1-inch HD 1280 x 800 pixels. A quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor runs under its hood with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB. The camera optics include a 5MP rear snapper and a 2MP front-facer. The connectivity options on board are 4G LTE with voice calling support, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The device is fueled by a 7000mAh battery that can render a good battery life to the tablet. The Lenovo Tab 4 10 has been unveiled in Slate Black and Polar White color options and is priced starting €179 (approx. Rs. 12,600). Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus The Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus boasts of a 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with 1280 x 800 pixels and makes use of a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/64GB storage expandable up to 128GB. There is an 8MP rear camera with auto focus and a 5MP selfie camera as well. The connectivity features in the tablet include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi. A similar 7000mAh battery powers the device as in the Tab 4 10. The device is available in Sparkling White and Aurora Black starting from €299 (approx. Rs. 21,000).