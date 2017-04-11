Planning to buy tablet? Check these ones with up to 50% discount offers

Smartphones and tablets have become an important part of our lifestyle. In the last few years, We have started relying on these technology marvels for most of our day-to-day tasks that includes booking movie tickets, cabs, to create lists, notes, etc. in addition to their basic job i.e. calling and texting.
While our smartphones let us connect with the world and perform a number of tasks effortlessly, the tablets with their big-screens serve as great all-time multimedia devices.These tablets let you stream movies, TV shows, play 3D games and browse internet without any hassle.
That said, if you have always wanted a big-screen tablet, then this is the right time to buy one.
The e-commerce giant Amazon is offering up to 50% discount on tablets from Samsung, Asus, Acer, Micromax and even on Apple iPads. Read out the following to find the best deal for yourself.
6% off on Samsung SM-T116NYKYINS Tablet
Buy At Price of Rs 8,690 (MRP RS 9,250)
Key Specs
- 7 inch Screen Size
- 1.3GHz quad core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 5MP camera
- 3600mah battery
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories from the date of purchase
5% off on Apple iPad mini 4 Tablet
Buy At Price of Rs 37,100 ((38,900)
Key Specs
- 7.9 inch Retina Display with 2048×1536 resolution at 326 ppi
- A8 chip with 2nd gen 64-bit architecture and M8 motion coprocessor
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- iOS 9
- 4G LTE
- Wi‑Fi (802.11a/b/g/n); dual channel (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and GLONASS
- 8MP iSight 1080p camera
- 1.2MP HD front-facing camera
- 5124mAh / 19.1-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
16% off on Micromax Canvas Tab P290 Tablet
Buy At Price of Rs 3,603 (MRP Rs 4,299)
Key Specs
- 7 Inch Touchscreen Display
- 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1 GB RAM
- 2 MP Rear Camera
- VGA Front Camera
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 2820 MAh Battery
47% off on Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Tablet
Buy At Price of Rs 6,230 (MRP Rs 11,800)
Key Specs
- 7-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1024 x 600 pixels resolution
- Android v5.1 Lollipop operating system
- 1.3GHz MediaTek quad core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2MP primary camera
- 0.3MP front facing camera
- 3450mAH lithium-ion battery
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty
24% off on Micromax P70221 Tablet
Buy At Price of Rs 4,550 (MRP Rs 5,999)
Key Specs
- 7 Inch Touchscreen Display
- 1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor
- 1 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 2 MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- Wi-Fi + 3G
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 3200 MAh Battery
46% off on iBall Slide 1026-Q18 Tablet
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 12,999)
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1024 x 600 Pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Cortex A7 processor
- Android 4.4 (KitKat) OS
- Dual SIM with Dual Standby
- Voice Calling function (Earphone or speaker phone)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD
- 3G HSPA+, WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth, USB OTG
- 4600mAh battery