Planning to buy tablet? Check these ones with up to 50% discount offers

Smartphones and tablets have become an important part of our lifestyle. In the last few years, We have started relying on these technology marvels for most of our day-to-day tasks that includes booking movie tickets, cabs, to create lists, notes, etc. in addition to their basic job i.e. calling and texting.

While our smartphones let us connect with the world and perform a number of tasks effortlessly, the tablets with their big-screens serve as great all-time multimedia devices.These tablets let you stream movies, TV shows, play 3D games and browse internet without any hassle.

That said, if you have always wanted a big-screen tablet, then this is the right time to buy one.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Tablets with Reliance Jio 4G SIM Support to Buy in India

The e-commerce giant Amazon is offering up to 50% discount on tablets from Samsung, Asus, Acer, Micromax and even on Apple iPads. Read out the following to find the best deal for yourself.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

6% off on Samsung SM-T116NYKYINS Tablet Buy At Price of Rs 8,690 (MRP RS 9,250)

Key Specs 7 inch Screen Size

1.3GHz quad core processor

1GB RAM

5MP camera

3600mah battery

1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories from the date of purchase 5% off on Apple iPad mini 4 Tablet Buy At Price of Rs 37,100 ((38,900)

Key Specs 7.9 inch Retina Display with 2048×1536 resolution at 326 ppi

A8 chip with 2nd gen 64-bit architecture and M8 motion coprocessor

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

iOS 9

4G LTE

Wi‑Fi (802.11a/​b/​g/​n); dual channel (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and GLONASS

8MP iSight 1080p camera

1.2MP HD front-facing camera

5124mAh / 19.1-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery Apple iPad mini 4 Tablet Photo Gallery 16% off on Micromax Canvas Tab P290 Tablet Buy At Price of Rs 3,603 (MRP Rs 4,299) Key Specs 7 Inch Touchscreen Display

1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor

1 GB RAM

2 MP Rear Camera

VGA Front Camera

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

FM Radio

2820 MAh Battery 47% off on Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Tablet Buy At Price of Rs 6,230 (MRP Rs 11,800)

Key Specs 7-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1024 x 600 pixels resolution

Android v5.1 Lollipop operating system

1.3GHz MediaTek quad core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory and single SIM

2MP primary camera

0.3MP front facing camera

3450mAH lithium-ion battery

1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty 24% off on Micromax P70221 Tablet Buy At Price of Rs 4,550 (MRP Rs 5,999)

Key Specs 7 Inch Touchscreen Display

1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor

1 GB RAM With 16GB ROM

2 MP Rear Camera

2MP Front Camera

Wi-Fi + 3G

Bluetooth

FM Radio

3200 MAh Battery 46% off on iBall Slide 1026-Q18 Tablet Buy At Price of Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 12,999)

Key Specs 10.1-inch (1024 x 600 Pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display

1.3 GHz quad-core Cortex A7 processor

Android 4.4 (KitKat) OS

Dual SIM with Dual Standby

Voice Calling function (Earphone or speaker phone)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

1GB DDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD

3G HSPA+, WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth, USB OTG

4600mAh battery