Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 First Impressions: A new high-end Android powered tablet

While the tablet segment has been declining in the past of a couple of years, it looks like Samsung is trying to create a stir in the market once again.

To give a brief summary of the current tablet market, well, today there are quite a few tablets in the market and these comprise of the budget as well high-end options. However, the premium segment as we know is dominated by Apple's iPads.

But that might change soon as Samsung has introduced a new high-end Android powered tablet in the market. Besides, the South Korean company is aiming to take on Apple's iPad with this new product. The tablet is one of the best Android tablets from the company though.

And while the tablet boasts of great features and top of the line specifications, it is priced at Rs. 47,990. So if you plan to go for an Android tablet then you might have to spend a little more with this one.

In any case, we have had a chance to see the device and experience the device hands-on, so here are our first impressions of the device.

Design The design is the first thing you notice in any product. Well the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 does come with a slim form factor along with a metal frame and glass back design. However, the back seems to get smudged with fingerprints and you might have to wipe it clean again after use. But, the device looks and feels premium. Further, the tablet has round curves around the edges and the right and left-hand side panels are slightly chamfered which provides a comfortable grip. The front of the device features a LED flash, a fingerprint sensor embedded into the physical home button key and there are two capacitive buttons which are backlit. The tablet sports a power button, the volume rockers and the sim slot on the right side of the device and there is a dedicated port for the keyboard on the left. At the bottom, there is a 3.5 mm headphone port along with USB Type-C and two bottom speakers. There are again two speakers on the top as well. Coming to the back, there is the primary camera along with LED flash and the Samsung branding below it. While using the device, the tablet felt user-friendly in hand. All in all, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 feels solid and easy to use. The dimensions of the tablet are 237.3 x 169.0 x 6.0 mm, and it weighs 434 grams. Display Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 features a 9.7-inch QXGA Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. The display looks sharp, bright and colors are vibrant. The display also offers good viewing angles and the touch response seems to be good. Hardware and Software The Galaxy Tab S3 packs in top-of-the-line hardware like Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC with 2.15GHz along with Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card. The tablet is backed by a 6000mAh battery onboard with fast charging support. The company claims that the Tab S3 can give up to 12 hours of video playback. In any case, we are hoping that the tablet does well on the performance charts. While we handled the device for a brief period it performed okay. We will be doing a full review later on. The Galaxy Tab S3 is running on Android 7.0 Nougat and features the company's TouchWizbuser interface on top. With our initial experience, the user interface looked intuitive while remaining smooth and functional. Cameras On the camera front, the device sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and f1.9 aperture, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling with f2.2 aperture. So talking about the camera performance with our initial test, the images looked okay and good to be uploaded on any social media website. Besides, we will need to do a full test and then only we can give the final verdict. However, we must say that we are not expecting great things from these cameras given that the tablet does feature good camera sensor on paper. And the fact is that would anybody use a big device like this for photography? That we will leave it up to you to decide. S-Pen and Key-board cover One key highlight of the new tablet is that it will come with the S Pen stylus. As per the company, they have improved the stylus, making it sleeker as well as more responsive and will replicate the experience of writing with a pen on a paper. We tested the stylus and it did perform smoothly and the overall responsiveness was quite impressive. Likewise, Samsung also introduced a Keyboard Cover for the Galaxy Tab S3. Th cover looks compact and it did feel sturdy. Basically, the cover attaches to the pogo pins on the side of the tablet and it makes things easy for the user. The Keyboard Cover for the Galaxy Tab S3 is priced at Rs 8,499. Conclusion To sum it all up, the Galaxy Tab S3 looks stylish, is slim and offers a good in-hand feel. The tablet comes loaded with better specifications and should perform well in real-life scenarios. As mentioned earlier, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is available in India for the price of Rs. 47,990 and consumers can buy the product via Flipkart as well as Amazon and also Samsung retail stores across India.