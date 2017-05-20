10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro may launch in June with a huge shipment target

It looks like everyone is waiting for Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro to hit the market soon. Latest rumors say that the company may officially unveil this device somewhere around June.

The production of 10.5-inch iPad Pro has actually begun a month back whereas, the current shipment volume achieved is around 500,000 units a month according to Digitimes. But, as the shipment of components started increasing recently, the volume is expected to achieve 600,000 units in the coming July.

It looks like the higher market demand resulted in such increase of volume. All this made to believe that the company may launch this much-anticipated device in the WWDC event to be held in the month of June.The increase in production has also hinted that shipment target of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Also Read: iPad Pro with 10.5-inch display coming soon: Leak suggests

According to the market observers, the shipment of this upcoming device may reach five to six million units by the end of this year. To speak about the specs known so far, the device is said to come with a higher specification than its predecessor which was launched earlier this year.

According to the rumors, the device will be integrated with A10X chipset and will come with thin bezel design. It also features a Tоuch ID module and supports Apple Pencil in it.

Since these are just the logical expectations, we have to wait for some more time for the company to officially announce the launch date of this device. So, it is preferred to consider this news with a pinch of salt.

Source