A 10.5-inch Apple iPad to debut this year alongside the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Apple is reportedly planning to debut a new iPad this year alongside the already existing 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPads.

According to the sources from Apple’s “upstream supply chain,” the Cupertino-based tech giant could unveil a 10.5-inch iPad this year apart from the yearly refresh to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Reportedly, the new 10.5-inch iPad will replace the 9.7-inch iPad with the latter being sold as an entry-level iPad with a comparatively lower price tag to cater the needs of the education sector.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 8 to debut facial recognition feature via a new laser sensor

Although not confirmed, this could very will be the end of Apple’s iPad Mini lineup.

As for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it will obviously get Apple’s next generation A10X chipset as part of the company’s yearly refresh. Also, the 10.5-inch variant is tipped to come equipped with the A10X chipset while the 9.7-inch will still continue to use A9X processor.

This is not the first time we hear such rumors. KGI Security’s Ming-Chi Kuo (one of the most reliable tipster as far as Apple products are concerned), had already suggested that Apple could out three iPad variants in different sizes — 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch this year.

According to Digitimes report, the 9.7-inch variant is expected to enter mass productions stage sometime in the first quarter of the year, and the rest of the two variants will join mass production in the second quarter.

“However, these tablets may not be announced or even released in the market until the second half of 2017,” the report said.