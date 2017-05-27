Acer Iconia Tab 10 and Iconia One 10 tablets launched: Features, Price and more

Acer, the Taiwanese consumer electronics company has just unveiled a series of 10-inch tablets.

The company has launched two new tablets and they have been named as Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) which is designed for premium multimedia experiences, and Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD) which features dual micro-USB ports for flexible connectivity options. Well, the two tablets seem to have been specially designed for specific purposes. Iconia Tab 10 is more or less an entertainment-focused device whereas Iconia One 10 is a productivity powerhouse.

SEE ALSO: Acer Nitro 5 laptop, Spin 1 2-in-1 and Iconia tablets unveiled: Specs, price and more

That being said, both the devices come with similar features like they both are powered by quad-core MediaTek processors and they run on Android 7.0 Nougat. As per the company, the two new tablets will provide a responsive user experience and up to 8 hours of battery life.

Further, the tablets get wide-viewing-angle IPS displays and five-magnet speakers with DTS-HD Premium Sound. The company claims that this features will provide a great audio-visual experience. On the connectivity front, the tablet comes with 802.11ac wireless support.

However, let's look at some of the key features of both the tablets.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Iconia Tab 10 As mentioned earlier, this variant has been designed for entertainment purposes. So basically, the Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) features a display with Quantum Dot technology which will offer a wider color range with higher brightness, deeper saturation and better accuracy for dramatically more vivid visuals. The tablet is equipped with Acer-patented subwoofer offering an extra punch while listening to music or watching videos. The tablet comes with four speakers the further provide a richer and more immersive audio experience. SEE ALSO: New Acer Predator Z35P gaming monitor launched: Features 35-inch display Additionally, Iconia Tab 10 also features Acer MediaMaster which allows users to set preferences for different types of movies or music. The tablet maintains a slim profile of under 9 mm (0.35 inch) in height. Iconia One 10 With dual micro-USB ports and On-The-Go (OTG) support, the Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD) provides enhanced productivity as it allows the device to be charged and connected to external devices such as storage or a mouse at the same time. SEE ALSO: Acer and HP launch two laptops with Windows 10 S: Price, features and more Users can also connect a Bluetooth keyboard for text input. More significantly, users will get to experience Android 7.0 Nougat and its features like multi-windows and quick app switching and more. Smart Tools that Simplify Tasks The new Iconia Tab 10 and Iconia One 10 tablets feature smart tools developed by Acer that simplify everyday tasks: EZ WakeUp - With simple gestures, the tablet awakens and loads a pre-selected app of choice.

EZ Snap - Makes it easy to take a screenshot with a simple three-finger pinch. Images can be easily edited and shared.

EZ Mode - Allows users to customize the system interface so that access to specified apps and data are restricted when sharing the tablet with family, friends or children.

Memory Cleaner - Manages the device's memory, storage, and apps to optimize system functionality. Pricing and Availability Unfortunately, the exact specifications, prices, and availability have not yet been disclosed. The company has said that it will vary by region.