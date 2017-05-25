Acer Nitro 5 laptop, Spin 1 2-in-1 and Iconia tablets unveiled: Specs, price and more

Usually, Acer announces its new devices at the Computex event to happen in late May. While the Computex 2017 is slated to happen between May 30 and June 3, the company seems to be too impatient to wait for few more days.

Acer has introduced an array of new products a week ahead of the Computex tech conference to happen in Taipei. The company has launched four devices - a laptop, a 2-in-1, and two Android tablets under the Iconia brand. Let's take a look at the details of the Acer Nitro 5, Spin 1, and Iconia tablets from below.

Also read: New Acer Predator Z35P gaming monitor launched: Features 35-inch display

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Acer Nitro 5 Acer Nitro 5 is a laptop that is aimed at the PC gamers. It will be available in multiple configurations. The interesting aspect is that this laptop will be available in Intel and AMD configurations in specific units. The Intel variant will feature a 7th gen Core i5 and Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU. On the other hand, the AMD configuration will feature the 7th gen A-Series FX, A10 and A12 APUs with Radeon RX 550 GPU. The Nitro 5 will have dual fans with Acer Coolboost technology. This will render high fan speeds and cooling ability letting the users manually control the cooling process when there is intense usage requiring an additional boost. The specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 include a 15.6-inch 1080p display, UCB Type-C port, 3.1 USB port, USB 3.0 port, and two USB 2.0 ports. There is HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet port as well. There is up to 32GB DDR4 and SSD of up to 512GB and HDD of up to 2TB. The Nitro 5 will be priced starting from $799 (approx. Rs. 51,000) in the U.S. and will start shipping from July. Acer Spin 1 The next device that was launched by Acer is the thin and lightweight 2-in-1 based on Windows 10. Well, it is the Acer Spin 1. The device measures just 0.55 inches in thickness and weighs in at 2.76 pounds. Like the Acer Nitro 5, this one also comes in multiple configurations. The convertible from Acer will use the 7th gen Intel Pentium or Celeron processor. Also, the device is said to have a battery that can render up to 8 hours of backup on a single charge. It is a lightweight and portable 2-in-1 based on Windows 10 with support for Windows Ink via an Acer Active Stylus aimed at the creative users. The Acer Spin 1 comes with an 11.6-inch IPS display with touch support and 1080p resolution. The RAM is 4GB and the storage capacity is 32GB/64GB/128GB. There are two speakers with TrueHarmony technology and Precision touchpad too on this device. The Acer Spin 1 will be priced starting from $329 (approx. Rs. 21,000) in the U.S. and will start shipping from July. Acer Iconia Tab 10 & One 10 Talking about the two tablets launched under the Iconia brand, these are the premium Iconia Tab 10 with the model number A3-A50 and the productivity centric Iconia One 10 with the model number B3-A40FHD. It is said that both the tablets will make use of a quad-core MediaTek processor and run on Android 7.0 Nougat. The battery under their hood is said to render 8 hours of usage. The devices have a 10-inch IPS display, which is the same one used in the above mentioned laptops. The other features common among these tablets include two speakers with the DTS-HD Premium Sound and Wireless AC support. The Iconia Tab 10 has Quantum Dot display tech, Acer MediaMaster and Acer-patented subwoofer. It measures 0.35 inches in thickness. The Iconia One 10 has two Micro USB ports with OTG support and a white frame as well. The company is yet to announce when these Android tablets will be made available for purchase or how much the same will cost.