Alcatel A3 10 with Android 7.0 Nougat launched at Rs. 9,999; exclusive to Flipkart

Back in February, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Alcatel showcased the A3 10 Tab. Now the company has launched this tablet in India at a price of Rs. 9,999.

The Alcatel A3 10 Tab is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart starting from today. The highlight of this tablet is that the device runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box despite its budget price point.

At the MWC 2017 show floor, the company launched three smartphones including Alcatel A5 LED, U3 and A3 and a Windows-based 2-in-1 tablet as well. Of these, the Alcatel A5 LED is claimed to be the world's first interactive LED covered smartphone.

Talking about the Alcatel A3 10 Tab, the device adorns a 10-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280x800 pixels. The device features a sleek design and a textured rear panel. Under its hood, the Alcatel tablet is equipped with a 1.1GHz quad-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 16GB of default storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the Alcatel device features a 5MP main snapper at its rear and a 2MP selfie camera as well. Apart from these aspects, the device comes with a SIM card slot with 4G LTE support and dual speakers as well. A 4600mAh battery powers the Alcatel A3 10 Tab and is claimed to provide up to 7 hours of usage.

Besides 4G LTE support, the Alcatel offering comes bundled with other standard connectivity options including Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG and Bluetooth.