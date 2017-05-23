Alcatel Pixi 4 (7) tablet launched: Price, Specifications and more

TCL-owned company Alcatel has just launched a new tablet in India. The new tablet dubbed as Pixi 4 (7) has been launched in two variants, 4G and Wi-Fi, and is available exclusively through Flipkart.

Commenting on the launch, Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India said, "The Pixi 4 (7) series isn't just a tablet. It is an all in one package, which is made for a hassle free and seamless user experience. Continuing with Pixi 4 (6) success we want to target the millennials who enjoy watching movies while on the move. The phone provides 8.25 hours of video playback and designed to be ultra -sleek, dust and splash proof."

SEE ALSO: Alcatel Idol 5 (6060C) gets certified by FCC

However, let's look at some of the tablet's features and specifications.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Pixi 4 (7) 4G Variant Talking about the Alcatel Pixi 4 (7) 4G variant, the tablet sports a 7-inch HD (600x1024 pixels) display. The Pixi 4 (7) 4G is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK8735D processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. The Pixi 4 (7) 4G comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. As for the cameras, the 4G variant features an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for taking selfies or making video calls. The tablet is backed by a 4000mAh battery, runs and it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The tablet measures 190.2x106x8.9mm and weighs 260 grams. The 4G dual-SIM variant of the tablet offers connectivity options like 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and USB 2.0. The tablet has been launched in Smoky Grey and Volcano Black colors.