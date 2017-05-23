Alleged 10.5-inch and new 12.9-inch iPad Pro renders spotted online

Yesterday, we told you that the new 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro is said to be unveiled sometime in June. While everyone is waiting eagerly for this device, Apple seems to have something more in store. According to a well-known render artist Benjamin Geskin, there will another iPad Pro model with a 12.9-inch display. Today, he has posted some images of what he claims to be of those devices.

Besides this, he has also revealed the renders of cases for both tablets. However, we can't tell how genuine these renders are. So you are recommended to take them with a grain of salt. Several reports had suggested before that the 10.5 inch iPad Pro would come with an entirely new look, in terms of design. Now, these images actually contradict some of the previous rumors.

Now, if you are interested then scroll down to see the alleged iPad Pro renders.

Presence of bezels At odds with the earlier rumors, the renders show that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will come with bezels around its display. However, the bezels will be narrower than the previous models. According to Geskin, the side bezels would be 7mm thick, which is almost twice the size the bezels expected on the upcoming iPhone8. No physical home button The iPad Pro models are not likely to sport a physical home button. However, thanks to the pressure-sensitive technology built into it, users will get the feeling of pressing a real button. Apple has already made use of this technology on iPhone 7 before. Other rumors A couple of weeks back, a computer screenshot allegedly showing the inventory of Urban Armor Gear iPad Pro cases had surfaced online. It also showed that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will hit the markets in June. To remind you, even back in back in August 2016, renowned KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple would be launching the iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch display, which would be equipped with the Ming-Chi Kuo chipset. However, there was no news about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

