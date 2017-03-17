Ambrane India announces affordable AQ11 Tablet for just Rs. 7999/

One of India's leading computer accessories firm, Ambrane India, has launched a new affordable tablet at a competitive price of Rs. 7999/-. The new Ambrane AQ11 is a value-added tab for the buyers who seek value for their money while investing.

With a sleek and elegant looking body, the tab is equipped with a host of features and an easy to use interface. Providing smooth and responsive experience, it is also comfortable to use and extremely portable in nature. It sports a 10-inch HD TFT display with an exceptional color and clarity. On the other hand, AQ11 is powered by a Quad-Core processor and 1GB RAM.

Also Read: Demand for tablets continues to plummet in India: IDC

The AQ11 runs on an Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system and features smooth multitasking experience. The device has a 5MP rear camera with flash support and a 2MP front camera that captures brilliant, wide-angle selfies. Users can also enjoy video calling with their loved ones.

Equipped with a massive 5000MAh battery, the tab delivers 26 hours of talk time and 180 hours of standby time. Ambrane is a market leader in power banks and challenged all limits to equip the AQ11 with the strongest batteries among others.

It comes with 8GB internal memory which can be further expandable to up to 32GB with a micro - USB card. With the support for 3G network, users can also browse and stream the videos quickly. Other standard features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS are also provided in this tab. The tab is already available at all major retail and e-commerce stores across India.