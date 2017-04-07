Apple iPad (2017) up for pre-order on Flipkart from Rs. 28,900 onwards

In March, Apple unveiled the latest 9.7-inch iPad. This tablet is an effective replacement to the iPad Air 2. The major highlight of this new iPad is its competitive pricing strategy that makes it the cheapest ever iPad to be sold in India.

The 9.7-inch iPad is now up for pre-order on the online retailer Flipkart. The device is available in two variants - one being the 32GB Wi-Fi only variant priced at Rs. 28,900 and the other being the 32GB Wi-Fi and cellular variant priced at Rs. 39,900. The new 9.7-inch iPad has been made available in Space Gray, Gold, and Silver color options. If you are interested in these new iPad models, you need to pre-order the same.

In comparison to the iPad Air, this new 9.7-inch model is slightly thicker measuring 7.5mm as the earlier model is thinner at 6.1mm. Also, it is heavier than the new previous one weighing in at 469 grams.

The latest 9.7-inch iPad draws power from a 64-bit A9 chipset under its hood. Most of the specifications are quite similar to that of the iPad Air 2. It bestows a 9.7-inch LED backlit IPS retina display with 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution. There is an 8MP main snapper at its rear with panorama, autofocus, and f/2.4 aperture. The camera has tap to focus, exposure control, and burst mode features too and can record FHD 1080p videos.

As mentioned above, there both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi and LTE models in the new iPad 9.7-inch. There is a 1.2MP front-facing camera as well on board. The storage options are 32GB and 64GB, but the former is the only one listed for pre-order for now.