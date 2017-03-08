Apple iPad event could be held at Apple Park on April 4th,2017

Rumor says Apple is likely to launch a couple of new tablets in the coming month. So, on April 4, Apple will be having an unannounced event in its new headquarters. Previous rumors which stated about releasing the new iPads in March will be proved false, if this new date is confirmed by the company.

Supporting this rumor, you will also get a shipment promise within 2-3 weeks if you try to pre-order 12.9-inch iPad from the Apple's store. As we already knew Apple's plan of opening its new Headquarters in next month, it makes sense to consider this place for introducing the new iPads. Besides this rumor, at the last launch event held at 1 Infinite Loop, Tim Cook noted that it would be the last one at the current Apple headquarters.

During this event, the Cupertino-based company is expected to announce a new four new iPads - 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, a revised 9.7-inch model to replace the iPad Air 2, and an updated 7.9-inch iPad mini. Some of these may not be available next month, but they will surely be introduced later this year.

On the other hand, many local carriers are promoting a few of the iPad models with up to $150 discounts. This offers are all ending on April 1, three days ahead of the event. Apple will surely launch a new series of iPads coming month, but the date chosen by them for the unveiling of the new products hasn't been disclosed yet.

