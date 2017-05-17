Apple iPad Mini lineup to be ended soon

Back in 2012, Apple introduced the very first iPad Mini with a 7.9-inch display. As its name suggests, this is a smaller variant of the 9.7-inch iPad.

Over the years, Apple started increasing the size of its iPhones from the standard 3.5-inch screen size. Like the Android smartphones, even iPhones have started coming with up to 5.5-inch screens to stay competitive in the market. With the increase in the iPhone size, the iPads have also grown. For instance, the new iPad Pro comes with a large screen and powerful specs along with keyboard support.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Reduced sales of iPad Mini lineup Since 2015, after the launch of the iPad Mini 4, Apple hasn't come up with a successor till date. Now, the recent speculations are that Apple could soon end the iPad Mini series on the whole. As per a report by BGR citing a source close to Apple, the iPad Mini is being phased out. It is said that the iPhones and advanced iPad Pro are the reasons for this potential decision. The reports adds that the arrival of these devices have reduced the iPad Mini popularity and sales as well. No official confirmation as yet For now, there is no official confirmation from Apple regarding the discontinuation of the iPad Mini tablet series. The production of the iPad Mini 4 has been ceased right now. Apple has not revealed if it will also stop the sales of the tablet. If the company is really planning to end the iPad Mini series, then we can expect an official confirmation regarding the same to be made soon. 10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected The Apple WWDC 2017 conference is all set to happen between June 5 and June 9. At this conference, Apple is expected to roll out the next generation iOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS. There are speculations that the company will unveil a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro at this event. The device is alleged to be similar to the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with thinner bezels.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source